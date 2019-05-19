Kirsten Gillibrand Says Donald Trump ‘Started A War On American Women’

Amid the recent wave of restrictive abortion bills that passed several state legislatures, 2020 presidential hopeful Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said that President Donald Trump has “started a war on American women.” She made the comments Sunday on CBS’s Face The Nation, per The Hill.

Gillibrand has made women’s rights a focus of her 2020 presidential campaign and her comments come just shortly after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law that restricts abortion in all cases except where it will save a woman’s life, making it the most restrictive abortion policy in the United States.

Although the laws are expected to be challenged, Republicans are hopeful that the majority-Conservative Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade — the 1973 case that led to the landmark decision that gave women the right to chose whether to have an abortion.

Trump recently said on Twitter Saturday that he remains “strongly pro-life” but opposes Alabama’s restrictive abortion law, as The Inquisitr reported. In particular, he said that he is in favor of abortion in cases of rape, incest, and situations that pose a “serious health risk” to the mother.

“As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions — Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother — the same position taken by Ronald Reagan.”

During the same CBS interview, Politico reports that Gillibrand also touched on immigration, and said that she hopes to forgo the detention system for immigrants.

“As president of the United States, I wouldn’t use the detention system at all.”

“They don’t need to be incarcerated. If they are given a lawyer and given a process, they will follow it,” she added.

“They can go into the community in the way we used to handle these cases under the Department of Justice.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Gillibrand is one of the Democratic candidates with close ties to Wall Street along with Senator Cory Booker. But much to the dismay of Wall Street Democrats, they aren’t doing well in polls, and populist candidates like Bernie Sanders are causing fear amongst long-time liberal donors that don’t see their investments going very far.

During a dinner in early April that included around 20 of the Democratic Party’s largest donors from Wall Street, one banker said that he doesn’t know who he would vote for if given a choice between Sanders or Trump. Another said that he was contemplating voting for Trump purely for economic interests.