Czech Supermodel Eva Herzigova Goes Braless Under A See-Through Dress At Cannes Film Festival 2019

​Supermodel Eva Herzigova recently stunned everyone with her risqué outfit as she attended the Dior and Vogue Paris dinner at Fred L’Ecailler during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival 2019.

​As shown in her Instagram post, the 46-year-old model wore a racy, see-through black shimmering outfit which was embellished with sparkling sequins. The model ditched her bra to fully expose her nipples — a move that sent temperatures instantly soaring.

​Adorned with multi-colored sequins, the ankle-length skirt of her dress accentuated her statuesque physique, while she finished off her look with a pair of studded stilettos to ramp up the glamour. In terms of her beauty looks, Eva opted for minimal makeup, let her tresses down and accessorized with blue drop earrings to exude style and sexiness.

The picture garnered more than 6,840 likes and close to 117 comments wherein fans and followers expressed their admiration for the model in explicit terms as well as with hearts, fire and kiss emojis.

“You are totally killing it,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “Sexiest model alive,” said another. Another one said that Eva’s dress is beautiful and her jewelry is simply stunning. While other used phrases like “extremely beautiful,” “sexiness galore,” “incredibly gorgeous,” “I am totally speechless,” and “too much hotness in the picture.”

Eva also attended the Chopard party during the Cannes festival where she was spotted wearing a stunning black dress with a plunging neckline that allowed the model to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. She opted for a gorgeous diamond necklace, stud earrings and a bracelet to go with her stunning attire.

The model wore minimal makeup to flaunt her age-defying looks and flashed an ear-to-ear smile to pose for the camera. The picture in question racked up close to 4,000 likes and fans praised the mother of three for maintaining her perfect figure.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Eva also attended the premiere for Rocketman at the festival wherein, she sported futuristic specs inspired by Sir Elton John. The model opted for a PVC shiny shirt which she tucked into a black pencil skirt. She completed her look with a pair of heeled ankle boots.

Per the Daily Mail article, Eva rose to fame after she was featured in a racy lingerie Wonderbra shoot in 1994. After that, she worked with many big names including Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue and Louis Vuitton. In an interview with Vogue, Eva admitted that she loves modeling because it taught her a lot.