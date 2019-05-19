Donald Trump Opposes Alabama’s Abortion Ban But Remains ‘Strongly Pro-Life’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to voice his “strongly pro-life” abortion views but made it clear that he supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and situations that pose a “serious health risk” to the mother. He also highlighted the fact that his position mirrors that of former president Ronald Reagan, per Slate.

The president’s comments are his first on the issue since Alabama passed an almost total ban on abortion last week. The controversial state passed the most restrictive abortion bill since Roe v. Wade was established and has even caused Alabama students to consider moving from the state after graduation, as The Inquisitr reported.

Although supporters expect the law to be blocked, they are hoping to bring it to the U.S. Supreme Court — now majority conservative — so it can overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects the right of women to choose whether they can have an abortion.

Politico reports that Trump’s recent silence on abortion is likely due to the warnings of his advisers, who suggested that he steer clear of controversial issues and focus on negotiating with Democrats for an infrastructure spending package.

Just last month, Trump was far louder in his beliefs. He said at a rally in Wisconsin that Democrats are in favor of “allowing children to be ripped from their mother’s womb right up until the moment of birth.”

President Trump opposes Alabama’s ban on abortions.https://t.co/XGerHtS5Pi — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 19, 2019

But Trump’s position on abortion has changed over the years. Back in 1999, he said that he is “very pro-choice.”

“I hate the concept of abortion. I hate it. I hate everything it stands for. I cringe when I listen to people debating the subject. But you still — I just believe in choice.”

But BBC reports that in recent years Trump has taken pro-life positions, and his recent tweets reflect this stance.

“We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new federal judges (many more to come), two great new supreme court justices … and a whole new and positive attitude about the right to life,” he said.

Trump called on Republicans to remain “UNITED” on the abortion issue and also said that the debate will be an important part of the coming 2020 presidential election.

In response to the recent wave of bills restricting abortion, some states are taking steps to protect abortion rights. For example, New York signed a bill in January that — in some cases — protects a women’s right to end a pregnancy after 24 weeks.