Kylie Jenner Tugs At Her Tiny White Panties In Sizzling Instagram Snapshot

One of the most famous women in the world — and a prominent member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — Kylie Jenner is also one of the wealthiest people in the world, per Forbes. As well known for her red-hot Kylie Cosmetics label as for her beauty, Kylie Jenner has a no-nonsense attitude to increasing her wealth and her prestige, frequently utilizing popular social media platform Instagram to leverage even greater success.

Now, in her most recent share, Kylie is really turning up the heat — sending hearts aflutter and imaginations alight in the process.

In this particular image, Kylie stripped down to her underwear in order to promote her most recent entrepreneurial endeavor, Kylie Skin. Clad in white panties and a matching bra, the model and reality TV star left very little to the imagination via her clothing choices — or lack thereof. Her seductive, sensual pose only served to further emphasize her sex appeal, her right hand tugging sharply at her panties, drawing them up higher on her hips, her left hand splayed out upon her thigh.

Kylie’s eyes were closed, showcasing her long, luxurious lashes, and she sported a pretty pink lip. An extremely long braid whipped out behind her, arcing upward as if she had just lifted her head in an abrupt motion. The businesswoman and Instagram influencer accessorized her look with simple studded earrings and long fingernails. She was framed against a simple background, one which faded in a gradient from baby pink to white.

In the brief caption attached to the sizzling snapshot, Kylie teased that her new skincare line was going to be dropped in just a few days. She added a URL, a hashtag, an emoji, and a launch date. Despite the brevity of her caption, her fans seemed remarkably enthusiastic and excited over the news — and the very hot photo. More than 2 million Instagram users flocked to Kylie’s feed to drop a like on the snapshot, and more than 14,000 of those fans took the time to leave a complimentary comment.

“Ooh la la,” sister Kourtney Kardashian quipped, capping off her short message with a single heart emoji.

“When we gonna get kyliebody..? that’s what we all REALLY need,” a second supporter joked, perhaps saying what many were thinking after having viewed the share.

The official Cypress Hill Instagram account left only a single diamond emoji in response to Kylie’s sexy snapshot.

Clearly very confident in herself, her body, and her business acumen — the sky appears to be the limit for Kylie Jenner.