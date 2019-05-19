Cardi B Jams Out, Shows Off New Breasts In Tiny Tank And Daisy Dukes

Following her May 17 Instagram announcement that she’s featuring on DJ Khaled’s new album, Cardi B has taken to the platform for an update. Khaled’s “Wish Wish” track features the Invasion of Privacy rapper alongside 21 Savage.

On May 19, Cardi updated her account. The video sent the rapper’s 44.5 million followers a lip-sync performance. It came complete with Cardi’s signature moves and jam-out vibes. The footage shows the 26-year-old dancing and mouthing along to “Wish Wish.” Cardi appears on full-form, she’s nailing every line, and she’s rapping right into the camera.

Outfit-wise, Cardi has opted for a casual look. Her denim daisy dukes come low-frills, as does a simple blank tank. Both are, however, revealing. The shorts are tattoo-flaunting. The rapper’s ample cleavage is likewise on show. Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight reported the mother of one getting cosmetic surgery following the 2018 arrival of her daughter, Kulture Kiari. In an interview with the media outlet, Cardi revealed her big announcement and her overall thoughts regarding it.

“I just got my boobs redone. I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out.”

The interview also saw Cardi open up about “mom guilt” – frequent travels don’t stop Cardi being with her daughter, but they do seem to compromise Kulture’s comfort.

“It’s all good until the landing. She starts crying, and I just be feeling so sad because I know the pain, you know, when your ears pop,” Cardi said.

With a career that’s propelled her to international fame, Cardi B now comes as one of hip-hop’s biggest faces. Her solo albums have proven immensely successful – likewise popular are Cardi’s collaborations. In 2018, Cardi featured alongside DJ Khaled in Jennifer Lopez’s “Dinero” song. The black-and-white music video featured a luxury setting, diamonds galore, and the industry’s iconic glam. That, in itself, has become somewhat of a trademark for Cardi. Alongside wearing them, Cardi regularly raps about high-end brands. It’s a two-way street for Cardi, though. Her Fashion Nova collections are affordable.

Today’s video showcased Cardi’s passion for dancing as well as music. Fans got some raunchy booty shaking and crotch-grabbing. Likewise prominent was Cardi’s waist-length red-and-black hair.

With an outspoken personality and a fearless attitude towards sharing all on social media, Cardi’s Instagram following is fast-rising. Although the rapper briefly deleted her Instagram in February, she is now fully back on the platform.

Cardi’s “Wish Wish” Instagram video had racked up over 10 million views within 13 hours of being posted. Her account is followed by high-profile celebrities including Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, and Vanessa Hudgens.