‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ 2019 Cover Girl Camille Kostek Flaunts Flawless Decolletage, Flat Stomach

Whereas some models seem to stagnate in their profession, spinning their metaphorical wheels without gaining much traction, the precise opposite has been true of Camille Kostek. This year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl has seen a meteoric rise to fame over the last few years, having transitioned from NFL cheerleader to NFL WAG to world-famous model, moving between each moniker with a practiced and natural ease. Now, in her most recent share, Camille is showing her fans across the globe precisely why she deserves every bit of the acclaim that she has earned.

In her most recent Instagram share, Camille can be seen outside of the Good Morning America studios, per the attached geotag. Clutching a copy of the most recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in one hand — and a designer purse in the other — the blonde bombshell looks every bit the superstar. A tiny white crop top exposes her fair decolletage and flat stomach, leaving very little to the imagination in the process. A light blue blazer and matching capri suit pants lend a fashion-forward edge to the chic, urbane aesthetic, hugging her shapely hips and showcasing her toned thighs.

Camille’s natural beauty shines through via her broad, genuine smile — her perfectly white teeth offered up to the camera lens. Her signature blonde locks are styled in an elegant middle part, her tresses tumbling down to frame her face before resting upon her chest.

In the lengthy caption attached to the image, Camille Kostek encouraged her fans and followers to follow their dreams, telling her own story in brief. Her own enthusiasm seemed to generate an equal amount of excitement amongst her army of admirers, with over 32,000 users leaving a like on this most recent picture. Beyond that, nearly 200 Instagram fans took the time to leave Camille a complimentary note in the comments section.

“HOLY MOLY!!!!!! Congratulations you absolutely beauty! WOW IM JUMPING UP AND DOWN FOR YOU!!!! I think I hit my head on the sky for you!!!!!” fellow model Karina Irby gushed, adding a litany of awesome emojis to the tail end of her comment for even greater impact.

“I couldn’t be more excited and proud of my girl!!!! I love you!!! You are a true inspiration,” another model — Barbie Blank — remarked.

When Camille isn’t soaking up the sun or basking in the adulation of her fans — or the light of her successes — she is likely to be found at her boyfriend’s side. Happily dating retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski, formerly of the New England Patriots, Camille Kostek seems poised to reach superstardom in the very near future.