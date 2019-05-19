Watch Juventus Vs. Atalanta BC Live Stream: Start Time, ‘La Dea’ Seek Maiden Champions League Qualification

Surging Atalanta BC can take a step toward the first UEFA Champions League qualification in their history if they can top Scudetto winners Juventus.

Atalanta BC has been the biggest surprise of the 2018-2019 Serie A season, and with just two games remaining on the schedule they can take a huge step toward securing the first UEFA Champions League place in their history. But to do so, they must go on the road and defeat the record-setting Scudetto winners, Juventus, who will be playing the final home game for their manager, Massimiliano Allegri, who will leave the club after the season, according to 90min.com. But Juve have definitely taken their foot off the gas pedal after clinching the title with six matches to play, going winless in their last three league contests, while Atalanta have gone unbeaten since February, and face a must-win in the match that will live stream from Turin.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 37 match pitting table-topping Juventus against fourth-place Atalanta BC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Daylight Time at the 41,507-seat Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, May 19.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. India Standard Time on Monday, May 20.

Juventus may at least be motivated by revenge, after Atalanta blasted them out of the Coppa Italia competition at the quarterfinal round with a one-sided 3-0 win, per Soccerway, depriving Juve of what would have been their fifth consecutive domestic double.

Cristiano Ronaldo, after a season that can only be called a disappointment for him, needs two goals to pass Atalanta’s Colombian striker Duvan Zapata — assuming Zapata fails to score in the match. Ronaldo currently sits on 21 league goals for 22 for Zapata, per the BBC.

Paolo Bruno / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Juventus vs. Atalanta BC Sunday Serie A Round 37 match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the La Vecchia Signora vs. Nerazurri one vs. four showdown at no charge.

Internationally, the Juve-Atalanta match will be available in many regions worldwide via the Serie A Facebook Live page.

In Italy, the Juventus vs. Atalanta BC Serie A showdown will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the Round 37 match on Sunday in Turin.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the globe — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Juventus vs. Atalanta BC, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, unfortunately, there will be no live stream of the Juventus vs. Atalanta BC Round 37 clash. But fans who want to make a little extra effort can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.