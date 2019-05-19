Feminist ‘Maxim’ Model Emily Sears Spills Out Of Slinky Low-Cut Latex Dress

Outspoken model Emily Sears has seen a meteoric rise to fame over the past few years, and this high-profile model shows no signs of stopping any time soon. Currently boasting a seriously impressive following of 4.7 million individual Instagram users, Emily seems to know exactly how to titillate her audience, setting hearts aflutter and imaginations alight all at once.

Now, in a recent Instagram share, she also seems to know how to turn up the heat. Clad in a wildly provocative black latex dress, Emily leaves very little to the imagination. The plunging neckline of the slinky dress exposes a great deal of her decolletage, deep cleavage being emphasized by the cut of the garment as well as by her sultry pose. Her right hand lightly grips a white rose, which she brushes sensually against her neck. Emily’s left hand tousles her tawny tresses, loose locks spilling freely to frame her face, partially obscuring her left eye with reckless abandon.

Emily’s makeup look brings out the best of her natural features, a bit of foundation and concealer working together — along with a touch of blush — to enhance her already fair complexion. Her lips are parted in a breathy expression and are painted in an attractive nude shade. Her pretty eyes are flanked by long, luxurious lashes.

The clingy fabric of the dress showcases the Australian model’s feminine silhouette, accentuating her slim waistline, flat stomach, shapely hips, and toned thighs.

Making a brief and cryptic astrological reference in the caption attached to the image, Emily Sears seemed quite content to let her sizzling share speak for itself. Her fans certainly seemed to appreciate the effort she put into this particular composition, lavishing over 40,000 likes and 600-plus comments in response to the seductive snapshot.

“One of my favorite pictures of you,” fellow model Dolly Castro Chavez remarked, adding a crown emoji and an emoji featuring a pair of hearts intertwined. Emily took the time to reply to Dolly, writing, “thank u [sic] bb [sic].”

“Whoa [heart-eyed emoji] babe level times a million,” a second supporter gushed, making their feelings about the photo plain.

“Need this dress now dying obsessed can’t handle this even a little,” a third admirer enthused, adding a few romantic emojis throughout their message.

A fan of high fashion, haute couture, athletic, and swimsuit looks — Emily Sears can certainly do it all, appealing to a broad army of fans and followers along the way. Her most ardent admirers simply can’t get enough of her, and can’t wait to see what she might share next.