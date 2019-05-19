MLB Rumors: New York Mets Manager Mickey Callaway’s Firing Appears To Be Looming As Team Continues To Sink

As the New York Mets continue to sink, the rumors that Mickey Callaway will soon be ousted as the team’s manager have grown ever-louder.

The Mets came into the 2019 season with raised expectations after a busy offseason in which the team shored up a number of weaknesses. The Mets have failed to deliver on those expectations, sinking to a 20-24 record and dropping two straight games to the moribund Miami Marlins. With the 2015 World Series appearance growing ever-farther in the rear-view mirror, many close to the team believe that a big move is coming — likely the firing of Mickey Callaway.

Mike Puma of the New York Post noted that the team has been unusually quiet about what will happen with Callaway’s future, but said the signs do not look good.

“The Mets manager entered the realm of double-secret probation Saturday and, by fault of his own or not, may leave club COO Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen with little choice but to end his managerial tenure should the team get swept Sunday by the worst team in baseball, the Miami Marlins,” Puma wrote.

The Mets had looked listless in the series, including an uncharacteristically bad outing from ace Jacob deGrom.

Mickey Callaway has remained even-keeled as the team continues to sink after a hot start to the year, refusing to address the growing rumors that he will soon be fired.

“I am coming in [Sunday] to manage the New York Mets,” Callaway said after Saturday’s loss to the Marlins, in which the team managed just one hit. “I am going to be enthusiastic about it and continue to lead this team to something special.”

Callaway also told reporters that he does not see Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins as a must-win, but many close to the team disagree. If the Mets were to be swept by a team that came into the series with just 10 wins and 31 losses, it could seal Callaway’s fate, insiders said.

Here’s the deal. If Mickey Callaway knows what is in the best interests of his team and his own career, today is indeed a must-win. #Mets — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) May 19, 2019

Mickey Callaway’s leash has never appeared shorter: https://t.co/B9TdEk47Rd via @nypostsports — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) May 19, 2019

Even if Mickey Callaway is fired, it does not appear that the move is imminent. Many beat reporters noted that the team’s owners are not with them in Florida, so Callaway would have until at least the start of the week, when they return to New York.

A source said Mickey Callaway will not be fired tonight, and the team is not prepared to make a change during this road trip. This does not rule out Mickey being canned Monday, but there are no plans for him to be fired today/tomorrow. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) May 18, 2019

It was not clear who would take over as manager if the Mets were to fire Mickey Callaway, but bench coach and former MLB manager Jim Riggleman would likely be a candidate to shift over to the skipper position.