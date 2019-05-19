Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Designer Writes Heartwarming Tribute On Anniversary Of Royal Wedding

It’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding anniversary today and the messages of congratulations for the royal couple are pouring in. One touching tribute to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came from Clare Waight Keller, the creative director at Givenchy and the designer of Meghan’s wedding dress.

“Happy Anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” she wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram. “A day and an event in my life I will never forget, it was truly so extraordinarily beautiful and an honor and privilege to be part of a moment in history and their lives.”

Waight Keller is Givenchy’s first female creative director in the fashion house’s 67-year history. Many have speculated her gender was one of the factors that convinced Meghan to choose her since the Duchess has made women’s rights one of her main platforms.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 48-year-old fashion designer said that she believes that the Duchess chose her because she’s a British designer. Givenchy’s signature classic style may have also inspired the choice, she added, because it’s in keeping with the fashion choices Meghan made before she joined the British Royal Family

During the interview, she also praised Meghan’s personality and strength.

“She’s exactly what you see on TV. She’s so genuine and warm,” she added. “She’s a strong woman who knows what she wants.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram page gave their millions of fans a treat today when they shared never before seen photos from their wedding. In the slide show, you can see some cute behind-the-scenes photos from their magical day. There’s a photo of Harry and William leaving for the chapel, Harry and Meghan signing the register, and a heartwarming shot of the Duchess and her mom, Doria Ragland, holding hands.

Although Harry and Meghan have only been married for one year, they’ve solidified their popularity across the world. Their first tour as a royal couple in the South Pacific was lauded as a great success and gained heightened media attention because it coincided with the announcement that Meghan was pregnant. Earlier this month, they welcomed the newest addition to the family, baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the first biracial British Royal.

Meghan is still on maternity leave, so fans will likely have to wait on Archie’s christening before they see the Sussexes out and about as a trio again. But it will probably be worth the wait.