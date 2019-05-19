The 25 Men Who Voted For Most Restrictive Abortion Ban In America Are Being Dragged All Over Social Media

After the state of Alabama proudly passed the most restrictive abortion ban in the United States, pro-choice proponents and advocacy groups are making sure that no one forgets the 25 lawmakers who voted in favor of the bill, Glamour reports.

The law earned its title as the most restrictive in the nation by outlawing abortion from conception onward and providing no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. (Such exceptions were proposed, but the amendment was voted down.) The only permissible abortions under the Alabama law would be instances in which the woman’s health is at risk by continuing the pregnancy. Alabama doctors who administer abortions under the new law could be prosecuted and be sentenced to up to 99 years in prison.

As Alabama’s law, along with similar bills passed in other states, threatens to upend the longstanding precedent set in 1973 by Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court, critics and opponents have called out Alabama in particular for what may be considered a particularly insidious element of the controversy that has nothing to do with the historically restrictive nature of the bill.

In the case of Alabama, every lawmaker voting in favor of the bill is a white, Republican male. That fact has led many to criticize Alabama as not only advancing restrictions on women’s reproductive rights, but doing it entirely without women or people of color.

With the help of sharable web content and eye-catching infographics, social media has since been abuzz with critics spreading the word that 25 white men are responsible for potentially game-changing legislation that has proven unpopular nationwide.

“Who decides the size and timing of your family: YOU or #25whiteguys? #Alabama Senators imposed a Trumpian abortion ban – with no exceptions for rape or incest – to degrade women and overturn Roe v Wade.” wrote one Twitter user, who at the time also implored the governor to veto the bill.

“27 white males just decided what Alabama women can and can’t do with their own bodies and lives. *(Males cause 100% of unwanted pregnancies),” tweeted the comic Sarah Silverman, sharing a post from NARAL, the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws.

Don’t look away from who is trying to turn back the clock on our basic human rights. Women are coming for these seats. https://t.co/2hnL8XAHf3 #Alabama #RoevWade — NARAL (@NARAL) May 15, 2019

These and similar sentiments quickly spread across all corners of social media, with many generating thousands of comments and shares. With six months until the bill’s provisions take effect and doubtless court challenges on the way, it is unlikely that the advocacy and outreach will come to an end any time soon.