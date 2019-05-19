Watch SSC Napoli Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Inter Must Win To Guarantee Champions League Spot

The second and third-ranked teams in Serie A meet on the penultimate matchday as Inter Milan, needing a win to ensure Champions League qualification, travel to face Napoli.

On the penultimate match day of the 2018-2019 Serie A season, what should be a mouth-watering match-up between the second place and third place teams in the league has become, in reality, a meaningful game for only one of those teams — third place Inter Milan, who must win to guarantee themselves a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League, as Fansided reported. Despite a rocky season, Inter can get themselves into the top-flight European competition for the second straight year, after a six-year absence. But if they cannot defeat Napoli, they absolutely will need to win their final game when they host 17th-place Empoli. They would prefer, however, to take care of business against Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the match that will live stream from Naples.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 37 contest on Sunday, pitting second-place SSC Napoli against third-place Inter Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 60,000-seat Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Campania, Italy, on Sunday, May 19.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. on Monday morning, May 20, Indian Standard Time.

Inter could be going into the match without their mercurial Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, as Calcio Mercato reports. Icardi sat out from the club for 40 days in the middle of the season, with an injury that appeared more like a contract dispute, and his future with the club remains uncertain at best. Icardi is currently on a scoreless streak that extends back to April.

Inter’s form does not bode well for a result at the Sao Paulo, however. The club have secured just two wins, along with four draws, in their most recent six matches, per Sempre Inter, and have not scored in their last two visits to Napoli.

To watch a free live stream of the SSC Napoli vs. Inter Milan Sunday Serie A penultimate-week match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Gli Azzurri vs. Nerazurri two vs. three showdown at no charge.

U.S. fans who prefer an Italian-language live stream can view SSC Napoli vs. Juventus FC online via Rai Italia America. Internationally, the Napoli-Inter match will be available in many regions worldwide via the Serie A Facebook Live page.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the SSC Napoli vs. Inter Milan Serie A showdown will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the Round 37 match on Sunday in Naples.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of SSC Napoli vs. Inter Milan, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.