Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sexy Pink Bikini

Khloe Kardashian seems to be having a blast on vacation. The reality star has been posting fun and sexy photos of herself to social media that hint she’s having a great time celebrating life with her closest girlfriends.

On Sunday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a couple of photos of herself sporting a skimpy hot pink bikini while having some fun in the sun.

In one photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing in the ocean wearing the barely-there bikini as she dons a large sunhat to cover her face, and holds her baby girl, True Thompson, on her hip.

Khloe’s flat tummy and insane abs are on full display in the skimpy suit, which also flaunts the single mom’s ample cleavage.

Kardashian dons a thick chain around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist as she holds little True in her arms. The 1-year-old sports a floral bathing suit as she plays in the ocean with her mother.

In another photo, Khloe wears the same hot pink bikini and large sun hat as she dons a white robe and relaxes in a lounge chair on the beach. Kardashian’s long, lean legs are on full display in the photo, as well as her curvy backside.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has seemingly earned a girls trip after all of the drama she’s been through over the past year.

In April 2018 it was revealed that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been cheating on her. Khloe was nine months pregnant with the couple’s daughter when photos and video of the NBA player kissing another woman surfaced online. She gave birth just hours later.

Kardashian decided to stay with Thompson and almost one year later he was reportedly busted cheating again, this time with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The couple split in February, and are now learning how to co-parent with one another. Khloe recently spoke out about the situation during an interview with Laura Wasser on her podcast, Divorce Sucks!

“[True] feels energy and I’m a big believer in that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her,” Kardashian stated.

“I know her dad is a great person and I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it,” Khloe said of her decision to invite Tristan to True’s birthday party.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s sexy vacation photos by following her on Instagram.