Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Player Jordan Poyer, Spills Out Of Barely There Bikini In Racy Instagram Snap

Rachel Bush has apparently never found a barely fitting bikini she doesn’t love.

The Instagram model and wife of NFL player Jordan Poyer took to the social media site to share an up-close shot of herself wearing a blue polka-dotted bikini that only barely kept her curves covered. The picture was a huge hit with the model’s more than 1 million followers, garnering tens of thousands of likes and all kinds of comments complimenting her physique.

Bush is certainly no stranger to baring herself online, using her Instagram feed to keep fans filled with a steady stream of racy shots. Bush seems particularly keen on showing off skimpy swimwear, often showing off poolside or by the beach near her summertime home in Florida. Rachel and husband Jordan Poyer spend the other half of the year in snowy Buffalo where Jordan is a starting safety for the Bills, so the 21-year-old model seems to make the most of the time she gets to spend in the more tropical climate.

The pictures have helped to make Rachel Bush a viral sensation, quickly growing her following and recently topping the 1 million subscriber mark. Bush has also forged a close connection to her fans and followers, frequently using her Instagram Stories and captions to interact with them.

Bush got a bit of help from her extracurricular drama with Poyer, with a local college student claiming she had an affair with the football player and Rachel engaging in a bit of back-and-forth with the young women in an exchange that was later posted to the internet. The dark clouds seem to have passed and the couple’s marriage appears strong, at least from the indications that Rachel gives on her Instagram page.

Whatever way she has taken to get to the top of a crowded Instagram influencer landscape, Bush appears to be only growing her stature. The model frequently shares sponsored posts for her variety of modeling gigs, including some top swimwear and fashion brands.

Even though Bush may not be getting the millions of dollars that her husband earns, she’s likely been able to grow quite a nice net worth through her online modeling work — and without having to risk permanent injury in doing so. As Digiday reported, the most popular Instagram models are able to fetch roughly $1,000 per 100,000 followers for their sponsored posts, meaning Bush is likely getting tens of thousands of dollars from her racy snaps alone.