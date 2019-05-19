Fitness Model Ana Cheri Lowers Pants To Expose Tiny G-String In Sizzling New Photo

Ana Cheri has attracted millions of followers to her Instagram page thanks to her seemingly inexhaustible source of sexy photos featuring herself in lingerie or workout gear. On Saturday, the fitness guru took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling image of herself teasing her g-string, in an ensemble that is set to send temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot in question, the 33-year-old social media influencer is posing with her back to the camera as she rocks a pair of scarlet pants, which she is lowering to expose a minuscule black thong that puts her internet-famous booty on display. Her g-string consists of basically just three equally tiny strings, two of which sit high on her sides, helping draw attention to her famous hourglass figure. The model paired her bottom with a matching bandeau top that hugs her chest, leaving her incredibly toned abs and part of her back exposed. According to the tag she included with the post, the outfit she is rocking is courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand that Cheri is an ambassador for.

Cheri is standing in front of a full-length mirror as she snaps the selfie in a floral print room. The fitness model is wearing her brunette hair in a side part and down in perfectly straight strands that cascade down over her shoulders and onto her chest and back.

The post, which Cheri shared with her impressive 12.3 million Instagram followers, racked up about 200,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments within about a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the influencer and fitness model took to the comments section to praise her physique and engage with Cheri’s caption, which claims she is having a lazy weekend.

“Not us girl we got activities to do,” one user wrote.

“Literally glowing,” another one chimed in, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Despite her heavy social media presence, Cheri has proved to have many talents and capabilities. Since becoming a sensation on Instagram, the California native has branched out outside of it, proving that she is also a competent businesswoman and entrepreneur. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, the fitness model is also the CEO of the Cheri Fit clothing brand, Be More Athletics, and menswear label CF Mens. On social media, she frequently promotes brands, including the supplement brand 1stPhorm alongside CBD brand Ignite, the report further noted.