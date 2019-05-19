‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of May 20: Nick Plans A Defense

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 20 through 24 brings a departure for Mia and Arturo while Elean decides to stay in Genoa City. Adam survives the gunshot and regains his memories, but will he survive Victoria and Nick teaming up? Phyllis moves forward with her revenge plans while Tracey moves forward with matchmaking plans, and they both involve Jack.

Adam (Mark Grossman) looks back on his past, according to She Knows Soaps. When Adam wakes up from surgery from the gunshot to the midsection he took, Victor (Eric Braeden) is there begging him not to die. Adam’s first word when he comes to is “dad.” It seems that undergoing surgery causes Adam’s amnesia to go away, and he remembers his life in Genoa City.

After Adam wakes up, Victor works to keep the peace. He wants his family to heal and move forward with Adam, but it’s difficult for everybody to forgive and forget, according to The Inquisitr. Later, Billy (Jason Thompson) argues with Victor because he’s undoubtedly the last one who’s willing to move forward as if everything is fine with Adam, and he does not like Victor pushing Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to do so either.

Ultimately, Nick (Joshua Morrow) considers his defense, and that leads him to his sister. Nick and Victoria team up as they plan how they will move forward in their new family dynamic.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) takes action in the form of launching a website, which will likely anger Jack (Peter Bergman.) Phyllis also begs Summer (Hunter King) to come work with her because she doesn’t believe that Summer will ever get the recognition she deserves at Jabot. Of course, Summer loves her job and isn’t willing to quit even for her mother.

Arturo (Jason Canela) wants to make amends before he and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) move to Miami. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) isn’t so sure he wants to, but Lola (Sasha Calle) insists that they patch things up for the sake of the baby. After they leave, Sharon (Sharon Case) has a reality check. She’s happily moving forward in her relationship with Rey, and they even make plans to move in together, but then real life gets in the way and causes Sharon to question everything.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) tries her hand at matchmaking. After Jack’s last debacle with love, he hasn’t been doing much aside from running Jabot, and Lauren wants to change that. She is going to set Jack up with the love of his life, she hopes. Of course, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) isn’t so sure about it.

Loading...

While it has nothing to do with dating, Jack is one person in Genoa City who is happy to see Adam is alive. Adam reconnects with Jack as the week goes by.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) considers leaving Genoa City, which makes her realize how much she wants to stay. With that admission, Elena and Devon (Bryton James) grow closer in their relationship.

Speaking of closer, Nate gets one step nearer what he wants with Abby (Melissa) as he works to get her attention.