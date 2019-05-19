Mexico’s ‘Hottest Weather Girl Ever’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts World-Famous Derriere, Impossibly Long Legs

One of the most beautiful women the world over, Mexican model and weather presenter Yanet Garcia continues to see her star rise. Dubbed the “hottest weather girl ever” by TMZ, per YouTube, the brunette bombshell frequently takes to popular photo and video sharing service Instagram to deliver sultry snapshots to her army of devotees, setting hearts aflutter and imaginations alight in the process.

In her most recent share, Yanet can be seen in the television studio, apparently about to start work. Clad in a soccer jersey — apparently matching the colors of her favorite soccer team, Club Tigres — the stunning weather girl tugs her shirt down to accentuate her prominent bust. Yanet’s iconic tawny tresses are styled in a slight side part, cascading down about her cheek and shoulders in long, loose waves.

She shoots a stunning smile at the camera, lips parted to showcase her perfectly white teeth. Her pretty dark eyes are framed by lengthy, luxurious lashes as well as by expertly shaped brows.

Most attention is likely drawn, however, to her world-famous backside. The skintight blue dress which Yanet wears beneath her soccer jersey clings to every inch of her curves, emphasizing her shapely hips and thighs. Her slender legs thrust outwards from the hem of the miniskirt, the musculature of her pins made more prominent by her choice of footwear — a nude pair of chunky heels.

In the brief caption afforded to the share, Yanet Garcia gave a shoutout to her favorite team while also including a bevy of various emojis. Clearly content to let her stunning figure and natural beauty do the talking for her, the Mexican bombshell made her complete confidence evident. Her fans seemed equally brave in storming her comments section, showering over 300,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments in response to her share.

“You’re a gorgeous woman,” one admirer remarked, capping off their comment with a quartet of romantic rose emojis.

“I hope the forecast isn’t as hot,” a second supporter quipped, making a somewhat amusing joke while complimenting Yanet at the same time.

“The sun is always out when you’re around,” a third fan gushed, adding a heart-eyed emoji and a kissing emoji to the tail end of their message.

Whether she opts to pose in a bikini, a barely-there dress, or a set of workout gear, Yanet Garcia clearly has what it takes to command the attention of millions around the globe. Currently boasting a sizable Instagram following of just over 10 million individual users, the sky appears to be the limit for the “world’s hottest weather girl.”