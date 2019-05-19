How To Prepare Your Device For Apple’s iOS 13 Beta

Apple is expected to announce its iOS 13 update on June 3, during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), and with just two weeks left until the big event, users should probably start preparing for the upcoming software update, according to a report from Wccftech.

After the company announces iOS 13, it’s unlikely it will be available for immediate download. Apple is known for announcing its products and services then launching at a later date. However, when it comes to software updates, Apple will likely release a beta version to developers and test users through its Beta Software Program in order to receive feedback before the official release date.

It’s worth keeping in mind that iOS 13 will still be in the beta testing phase, which means, it’s possible that there will be bugs or glitches that could negatively affect the performance of your device. So, for users planning to update their devices using the iOS 13 beta, here’s how to prepare and possibly prevent damaging your devices or losing your data.

Before downloading Apple’s test software, it’s important to make sure your device is compatible. As of right now, iOS 13 is rumored to work on all Apple’s iPads and iPhones except the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPad mini 2, and iPad Air, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After making sure your device is compatible, you should keep iTunes and Xcode installed on your laptop.

“You will need iTunes for the restore process and Xcode installed as well since betas do not play nicely with the latter software’s absence,” Wccftech notes. “Also make sure that both apps are properly updated ahead of the big release so that you don’t run into problems.”

The next step is to make sure all your data is backed up to iTunes or to an iCloud account.

“This step is extremely important. Although betas tend to go through the update process smoothly it causes no harm to keep your data nice and secure. You can either use iTunes or iCloud to do this,” Wccftech explains.

After doing this, users can enroll in Apple’s Beta Software Program, and grab the latest beta version of iOS 13 then follow the provided steps to install the update.

The release on June 3 will mark Apple’s first major mobile software update in years. iOS 13 is expected to bring significant UI changes to compatible devices, including a system-wide dark mode, a redesigned home screen, and improvements to several apps, as previously mentioned by The Inquisitr.