Amanda Cerny Rocks Bright Pink Bikini As She Plays With A Hose In Funny New Instagram Photo

With more than 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube and almost 25 million followers on Instagram, Amanda Cerny has become the very definition of a social media sensation in recent years. Earlier this weekend, the 27-year-old model and influencer took to the popular photo-based social media platform to share a sexy yet funny post of herself washing a salad bowl in a bikini that puts her sensational figure on full display.

In the photos in question, the YouTuber is sitting on a concrete sidewalk as she rocks a bright pink two-piece swimsuit that consists of a straight-cut top with thick straps that go over Cerny’s shoulders and push up her chest, accentuating her cleavage. The Pittsburgh native teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits low on her figure, drawing the onlooker’s attention to her toned abs. Aside from the two-piece, she is wearing a pair of chunky flip flops and a metal bowl on her head.

Cerny is holding a garden hose, which she is using to spray a separate bowl that she is holding in her hand in front of her. In the first photo, Cerny is looking at the camera with a funny facial expression, while in the second photo she is facing the bowl she is washing with the hose.

According to the geotag Cerny shared with her photo, she posed for the shot in West Palm Beach. The post garnered more than 1.1 million likes and over 3,800 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and comedian took to the comments section to interact with her caption, while also praising her killer body along the way.

“Weird stuff happens in Florida,” one user joked.

Loading...

“What a messy young lady,” another one chimed in, referencing Cerny’s own caption.

The Airplane Mode star has become quite popular on YouTube thanks to her funny videos, as Forbes noted last year. In addition to her social media presence, Cerny has also built her own multimillion-dollar business through brand deals with companies like Paramount Pictures, Tinder, and Guess Jeans, the report further pointed out.

Aside from her internet success, Cerny is also passionate about social work, and often travels to natural disaster-struck areas, like Puerto Rico and Haiti, to engage in charity work. According to her Instagram bio, she is a UN Environment & Wildlife Ambassador.