Britney Spears Wears See-Through Shirt During Date Night With Boyfriend

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, were spotted having a date night in Westlake Village over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Britney and her beau were seen grabbing dinner at Lure Fish House on Saturday night, and the pop princess was said to look healthy and happy amid rumors that her mental health issues are spiraling out of control.

Spears wore a pair of skin-tight jeans, which she paired with a black top. The top was long-sleeved, and featured a see-through, sheer material that allowed fans to peek through to Britney’s flat tummy and toned abs.

Spears finished off her look with a cropped denim jacket over top. She had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Britney sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included thick lashes, pink blush, and highlighter to add shimmer.

The singer held hands with her boyfriend, Sam, who wore a a pair of jeans, a red short-sleeved t-shirt, and a gray hat for the date night.

The night out on the town comes as some of Spears’ fans believe her family is controlling her, and have started a “Free Britney” movement in hopes of ending her conservatorship.

The outlet reports that Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, has been the singer’s conservator since her breakdown back in 2008. He reportedly controls her finances and speaks with his daughter several times a day.

Jamie allegedly insists that Britney has security follow her wherever she goes to ensure that she’s doing what she’s supposed to be, meaning if she were to cross the line and buy alcohol, or engage in another possibly dangerous activity, security would step in to diffuse the situation.

In addition Jamie refuses to allow his daughter to have an iPhone, because he reportedly doesn’t want people contacting her who may have ulterior motives.

Meanwhile, People Magazine reports that Britney is experiencing severe emotional issues following her stay at a mental health facility last month.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider revealed.

“Right now, she is very sluggish and down. Some days, she is a zombie. There is no life and definitely no passion in her. It’s very sad,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears by following her on her Instagram account.