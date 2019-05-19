Abby Dowse Pairs Minuscule Thong With See-Through Crop Top In Very Revealing New Photo

Abby Dowse barely takes any break at all from mesmerizing her Instagram following with heart-racing images of herself in very little clothing, which is what she did very early on Sunday. The lingerie and bikini model took to the popular social media platform this weekend to share a sweltering snapshot of herself donning just a minuscule thong and a transparent top that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the photo in question, the 29-year-old blonde bombshell is striking a sexy pose as she leans forward poolside while rocking a white crop top that appears to be wet, which makes it see-through and increases the spiciness level of the situation. The model teamed her top with a tiny black thong featuring thin straps that sit high on Dowse’s sides, marking the contrast between her itty bitty waist and full hips, drawing the onlooker’s attention to her famous hourglass figure. According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Fashion Nova, for which Dowse is an ambassador.

The Australian Instagram starlet is kneeling on the shallow part of the pool as she leans her torso forward, supporting it onto her right hand. She is taking her left arm to her head, in a pose that further showcases the body curves she has become associated with.

Dowse is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side and down as its messy, wet strands cascade over her shoulder and onto her back. Completing her pool look, she wore a pair of oversized round shades on the tip of her nose, exposing a little bit of her gaze. The model is looking downward with her lips parted in a seductive way for the photo.

The post, which Dowse shared with her impressive 1.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 320 comments within just a few hours of having been posted, promising to gather a whole lot more as Sunday progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the sultry social media model.

“Amazing shot girl,” one user wrote.

“Wow one of your best pics,” another one chimed in, pairing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

Dowse has been building her social media presence for a while now, and her photos featuring her doll-like body the most. Fans can keep up with the model by following her on Instagram.