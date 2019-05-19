Trump Blasts ‘Total Lightweight’ And ‘Loser’ Justin Amash, Republican Lawmaker Who Called For Impeachment

In a series of Twitter messages posted on Sunday, President Donald Trump blasted Republican lawmaker Justin Amash, describing the Michigan representative as a “total lightweight” and a “loser.”

Trump suggested that Amash called for his impeachment simply to stir up controversy and promote himself, suggesting that the lawmaker had not even read Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Trump insulted and belittled Amash, stating once again that Mueller failed to prove both collusion and obstruction.

“Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy,” the president wrote.

“If he actually read the biased Mueller Report, ‘composed’ by 18 Angry Dems who hated Trump, he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION,” he added.

Trump punctuated the tweets by claiming that there could not have been obstruction, when there isn’t an underlying crime, accusing “the other side” — the intelligence community, and the Democratic Party — of committing crimes. “Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents [sic] hands!” the president tweeted.

It comes as no surprise that Trump is slamming Amash, given that the representative is the first — and, so far, only — Republican to openly call for impeachment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in a 13-tweet thread posted yesterday, the libertarian-leaning representative broke with the rest of his colleagues, arguing that Trump “has engaged in impeachable conduct.”

Amash explained that his reasoning is based on the Mueller report, which he claims shows that Trump obstructed justice. Amash, he wrote, drew four conclusions from the report, after consulting with members of his staff and reviewing additional materials, as well as related congressional testimonies.

GOP Congressman Justin Amash's impeachment call boosts pressure on Nancy Pelosi https://t.co/zVa4rzuWbn — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 19, 2019

Echoing criticism from House Democrats, Amash said that Attorney General William Barr is guilty of “misleading” the public about Mueller’s findings, going a step further than Democrats and concluding that impeachable offenses are defined in the Constitution as dishonorable and corrupt behavior.

Apart from criticizing Barr and Trump, the Republican lawmaker drew a parallel between his party’s behavior during the impeachment trials of Bill Clinton and now, in the aftermath of the Mueller report. Amash suggested that both parties need to remain principled in such instances, and “uphold” the Constitution regardless of party affiliation of the person violating it.

As HuffPost reported, Amash’s Twitter thread went viral, and resulted in him being praised and applauded by Democratic lawmakers. Notably, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib — who has, unlike top Democrats, openly called for Trump’s impeachment — commended Amash for “putting country first,” asking whether he wants to sign a resolution meant to begin an investigation into impeachment.