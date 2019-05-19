Jennifer Lopez Lets It All Hang Out In Black Thong & Barely-There Tank Top

Jennifer Lopez is flaunting her famous curves in the new music video for the remix of her song, “Medicine”, featuring DJ Steve Aoki.

According to The Daily Mail, in the video JLo’s hard body is on full display as she parades around in skimpy outfits and even dances on a stripper pole, which she may have learned to do for her upcoming movie, Hustlers, where she play an exotic dancer.

Lopez is seen sporting a tiny black tank top with the word “Karma” printed on it. Jennifer goes braless under the top, which gives fans a peek at her bare chest underneath.

At one point in the video, JLo pulls up her shirt to expose her flat tummy and insane abs, and spills out of the shirt, leaving very little to the imagination.

Jennifer also sports a skimpy black thong in the video, which showcases her curvy backside.

Lopez has her caramel-colored hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves. She dons a full face of makeup for the video, which includes darkened eyebrows and dramatic lashes.

Jennifer includes highlighter and a bronzed glow to go along with her nude lips in the video. She also sports a deep tan all over her body. The singer completes her sexy ensemble with a pair of black heels.

Jen has been showing off her hard body on social media a lot over the past few months, and it’s seems that she’s already in perfect shape for her upcoming nuptials.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, got engaged earlier this year, and JLo is said to be planning a lavish wedding.

Lopez has been married three times in the past, but she’s reportedly still looking forward to making number four the best of all time, which will allegedly include a huge party to celebrate her union with A-Rod.

“She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time. She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” an insider told Life & Style.

“Right now, they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island. Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list. She figures this will be her final opportunity for a princess-style wedding, so she wants to go out with the ultimate bang,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez’s sexy photos and video by following her on Instagram.