Soccer Star Abby Dahlkemper Shows Off Fit Physique In Topless Photo For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Abby Dahlkemper is best known for her talents on the soccer field, but she recently showed she has what it takes to grace the famous pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, snippets of which she has been sharing with her Instagram fans. Over the weekend, the 26-year-old United States Women’s National Team forward took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself fully topless, leaving little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the soccer star is standing in the ocean as she poses with nothing at all on her torso, using just her right arm to wrap over herself in a strategic position that helps cover up her chest and censor the photo. Dahlkemper has her right side to the camera as she looks over her shoulder at a point off-camera behind her. The North Carolina Courage player has her lips slightly parted in a seductive, yet contemplative way as she gazes back.

The position of her arm shows off a little black tattoo right above her right elbow, though it is hard to distinguish what it is. She is wearing her blonde tresses in a long bob and parted down the middle as it falls naturally onto her shoulder. Her hair is damp, suggesting she had recently taken a dip in the ocean.

The post, which Dahlkemper shared with her almost 60,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 50 comments within a little over a day of having been posted, proving to be a hit. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the soccer star took to the comments section to praise her fierceness and beauty, while sharing their admiration for her.

“What a babe,” one user raved.

“It’s kinda hard to believe you aren’t a professional model,” another one chimed in.

In addition to this topless shot, Dahlkemper previously shared another sizzling sample from her photo shoot, which according to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was shot in St. Lucia. In this second post, the athlete is posing in a minuscule navy two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle top and matching thong as she poses with her back to the camera, putting her fit derriere on full display.

Speaking to the magazine about her experience, she noted how she felt when she learned she would be featured in the 2019 issue.

“I was kind of in disbelief because Sports Illustrated is such an iconic magazine to be a part of. I was just shocked … and honored and I was really excited about the opportunity to have people get to know me off the field and not in soccer clothes,” she said.