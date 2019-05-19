Sophie Turner Offers ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoiler Ahead Of Series Finale: ‘A Lot Of People Will Be Upset’

The Game of Thrones series finale is on the way, and Sophie Turner has a spoiler that also serves as a warning — not everyone is going to be happy with it.

The actress who plays Sansa Stark spoke out about the final episode, which has come with great fanfare and many months of built-up anticipation. The show’s abbreviated final season has intensified the already existing conflict and built toward a crescendo in its conclusion, with a high likelihood that not every character makes it out alive.

While Turner didn’t get into any specifics about the episode itself, she gave Game of Thrones fans a spoiler and appeared to set expectations for the final episode.

“It’s a great ending, from my perspective, it’s very satisfying,” she told the Sunday Times, via the Daily Mail. “But I think a lot of people will be upset too. I’ve just told [her husband] Joe. But he’s so mad at me – he loves the show!”

[Warning: There are some Game of Thrones spoilers ahead. If you want to avoid them, then you can pick up reading at the bolded text below.]

There may already be an idea of what will be upsetting to fans in the Game of Thrones series finale. As The Inquisitr reported, an apparent show insider took to Reddit’s “freefolk” subreddit to share a series of spoilers about the final few episodes of the show. The leaked details were on the mark for previous episodes, giving credence to some of the major plot points shared about the finale.

Without getting into too much detail (if you would prefer to get those details, you can click back to The Inquisitr article to get a full bullet list of plot points for the finale), fans may be saying goodbye to one of the biggest characters and an unexpected conclusion for the iron throne.

[The Game of Thrones spoilers end here.]

Sophie Turner’s warning that not all fans will be satisfied seems as if it would be true regardless of what happens in the series finale of Game of Thrones. The series finales for popular shows have a tendency to be controversial for fans, who often have their own interpretation for how the show should come to an end. The final episode of Seinfeld was one of the most polarizing, and fans of Lost still debate whether the ending properly tied up the loose ends of years worth of mystery and build-up. There is a high likelihood that the Game of Thrones series finale will also fail to please all fans.