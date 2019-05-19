Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Killer Curves In Barely-There Bikini

Khloe Kardashian is currently on vacation with her sister, Kourtney, her best friend Malika Haqq, and many of her other girlfriends. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seems to be living it up and showing off her curves in the process.

In a brand new photo posted to Instagram by Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian’s friend, Larsa Pippen, the girl squad is seen in its entirety as they pose together in skimpy bathing suits on the beach.

In the photo, the women are seen standing on the sand and showing off their bikini bodies. While all of the girls look amazing, Khloe’s suit seems to catch the eye.

In the sexy snapshot, Kardashian is seen wearing a tiny black crop top, which she has tied up just under her breasts. She adds a pair of barely-there black bikini bottoms to finish off her beach look, which leaves little to the imagination.

Khloe’s skimpy suit flaunts the reality star’s toned abs and flat tummy, as well as her long, lean legs. Kardashian completes her look by sporting a thick chain around her neck and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Khloe’s blonde hair is braided back, and she dons a deep tan all over her body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been posting photos of the vacation to her own Instagram account, including snaps of her wearing a sexy one-piece floral suit as she plays in the sand with her daughter, True.

Khloe’s girl’s trip could be a great distraction from the drama that has been going on in her life recently. As many fans already know, Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, split back in February, and it’s been rocky between them.

However, as reported by TMZ, Khloe recently sat down with Laura Wasser on her podcast, Divorce Sucks!, to talk about co-parenting with her ex.

“[True] feels energy and I’m a big believer in that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her,” Kardashian stated about her daughter.

Khloe also revealed why she chose to invite Tristan to True’s first birthday party, which she held at her home last month.

“I know her dad is a great person and I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it,” Khloe said of choosing to invite Tristan to True’s birthday party last month.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s beach vacation by following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on Instagram.