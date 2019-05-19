Jeffree Star Is Planning To Expose James Charles In An Upcoming Video

James Charles tried to save his reputation, but the drama is far from over.

Whether you’re familiar with the YouTube beauty world or not, you’ve probably heard about the online drama surrounding YouTuber and makeup mogul James Charles. Charles, who identifies as gay, was recently caught up in a nasty feud with fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook. Westbrook posted a lengthy video explaining why she is cutting ties with James, whom she has been friends with for years. The drama, which was originally sparked by a supplement advertisement, has turned into something much larger and more serious. Jeffree Star, another prominent figure in the YouTube beauty world, is now preparing to respond to the many rumors running rampant through the community and share his side of the story, according to Dexerto.

While James Charles was at Coachella recently, he posted a video advertising the supplement company Sugar Bear Hair. Westbrook took this promotion as a direct betrayal because she owns her own supplement company called Halo Beauty. Westbrook was furious that Charles, whom she has fiercely supported for years, would advertise one of her direct competitors. She called him out in a 40-minute video, during which she also addressed concerns about Charles’ behavior and interactions with others. She accused him of hitting on straight men, while being aware of their sexual orientation and opting to ignore it. As a result, Charles lost millions of followers and received a plethora of online hate.

On Saturday, Charles finally addressed the video with a response video of his own that included receipts. He apologized for only some of his actions, but stated that most of Westbrook’s video was misleading and false. He seemed to have an excuse for just about everything he’d been accused of, causing fans to wonder who they should believe.

That’s when Star stepped in. He responded to Charles’ video via his Snapchat story, telling fans that they were being deceived yet again by the makeup mogul. He went on to promise them a video coming soon, during which he would expose Charles and share his side of the story. Star told his followers that they would be shocked by some of the details he’s about to divulge, explaining further in a tweet.