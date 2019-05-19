Singer Dua Lipa Posts Racy Instagram Snap Of Herself In A White Robe And Lingerie

Dua Lipa is ready for the weekend, and fans are going wild for the casual yet racy look she’s rocking.

This weekend, the singer took to Instagram to share a black-and-white shot of herself wearing a white robe that revealed skimpy lingerie. She tugged on the black underwear and showed off a bit of leg in the shot, which had the caption, “ready for the weekend.”

The picture was a huge hit with the singer’s nearly 30 million Instagram followers, garnering more than 1.2 million likes and scores of supportive comments from fans around the world.

“Perfection,” one person wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” another shared, joining comments from all languages complimenting the singer on her great looks.

As the singer continues to rise to the top of the music world, she has also made quite an impression for her keen sense of fashion. As E! News reported, she has been identified as a style icon during her rise, appearing on the cover of Elle and getting high marks for her red carpet looks.

As Dua Lipa said in a recent interview, she doesn’t try to adhere to any strict set of rules when it comes to fashion, instead allowing her sense of style to reflect her music by being wide-ranging and free.

“I love to experiment and play around,” she told Refinery29.“It’s kind of like music: The sound doesn’t just include the face of the artist. And the artist should wear the clothes, not the other way around. Fashion can’t be forced.”

Dua Lipa added that her fashion sense adds to her creative process, allowing her to dive deeper into her music.

“Occasionally, fashion can make you invincible,” she told Refinery29. “It’s like a shield at times. I think it’s been a tool to finding myself, and expressing myself, in a way that I could never do in words.”

Fans certainly appreciate how Dua Lipa has shared much of that fashion sense through Instagram page. The feed is filled with artistic shots of the singer, pictures of her appearing on the red carpet, and a glimpse of her private life as she jets across the globe for concerts and appearances. There are also a handful of racy snaps thrown in, though not as much as some of her Instagram-influencer peers. That brings even more attention to shots like the one she shared over the weekend, helping them to gain viral attention.