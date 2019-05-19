Jordyn Woods Reportedly Moves The Rest Of Her Stuff Out Of Kylie Jenner’s House

Jordyn Woods has reportedly moved the rest of her belongings out of Kylie Jenner’s house.

According to TMZ, Jordyn showed up last week to grab everything she left behind in Kylie’s guest house when she was kicked to the curb back in February.

Sources tell the outlet that Kylie Jenner was in no hurry for Jordyn Woods to come pick up her stuff, and was very calm about the situation. However, another member of Kylie’s family wasn’t thrilled when they noticed that Jordyn’s things were still being stored at Jenner’s home.

The unnamed family member allegedly believed that the situation was ridiculous, and that Jordyn was using Kylie’s home as a storage locker. Jenner then asked Woods to come and pick up her stuff in order to keep peace in her family.

Kylie reportedly wasn’t home when Jordyn came to get her things. However, Jenner’s housekeeper let Woods in, and there were no issues to report.

As many fans will remember, Woods had a falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner family earlier this year after it was reported that she had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Woods was immediately kicked out of Jenner’s home and called out on social media by other members of the family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, things got so bad that Jordyn appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, to tell her side of the story.

Meanwhile, Jordyn and Kylie have allegedly stayed civil towards one another following the incident, and reportedly text each other from time to time.

Following the scandal, Jordyn Woods stepped away from the Kardashian family drama and began to focus on her modeling career.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that she was thrilled and relieved to still be able to work following her public falling out with the famous family.

“Jordyn feels relieved to have not lost her makeup endorsement deal with Eylure Official Lash Collection over the entire Khloe and Tristan scandal. It was her biggest concern during all of this as it’s a huge source of income for her,” an insider told the outlet.

“The deal is worth a lot of money and especially since Kylie was fronting a lot of Jordyn’s lifestyle, of course she was scared of what would happen if she lost it. She’s feeling really thankful for everything,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Jordyn Woods by following her on Instagram.