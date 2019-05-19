Jordyn Woods Says She Wants To One Day Have Her Own Winery

Jordyn Woods is turning away from makeup collections and on to wine.

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and her former best friend Jordyn Woods were once like family. The pair always seemed to be joined at the hip, Jenner even letting Woods move in with her and stay in the guest house of her Hidden Hills, California mansion. Woods was the first to know when Jenner realized that she was pregnant with her now 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Woods also got to enjoy a lot of Jenner’s success with her Kylie Cosmetics brand, even collaborating with her on some of the products. Unfortunately, there was a major falling out between the pair earlier this year in a scandal that shocked Kardashian-Jenner friends everywhere. Now, Woods is realizing that creating makeup might not be her actual life calling, according to Bravo.

Woods recently posted a photo to Instagram showing her enjoying a sunny day at Scribe Winery in California’s Napa Valley. She is pictured wearing a light blue lace up dress that accentuates her curves.

“I wanna own a winery one day,” she wrote in the caption.

The visit to Scribe Winery was a weekend trip that Woods went on with her family. She later gushed about the area on social media, calling it one of her “new favorite escapes.”

A lot of Instagram users were quick to point out the humor of Woods producing a celebrity wine. Some recalled the scandal in which Woods was involved in earlier this year.

“Do ya also want to own your OWN HUSBAND one day?” was one user’s pointed comment.

Tristan Thompson infamously cheated on Khloe Kardashian at a house party with Woods. Kardashian and Thompson share a 1-year-old daughter together named True. Not only is Kardashian Jenner’s older sister, but she was also close friends with Woods and gave her a job as a model at her clothing brand Good American. The betrayal was painful not only to Kardashian, but to Jenner as well. They both severed professional ties with Woods and she was kicked out of Jenner’s mansion.

Woods is now striking out on her own and is currently in the beginning stages of designing her own home. She recently stopped by Jenner’s estate while the makeup mogul was away to pick up the remainder of the belongings she left there. She recently shared a little bit about how preparations for her new house are going.