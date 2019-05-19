‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, May 17: Hope Confronts Zoe & Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, May 17 features Bill (Don Diamont) Spencer and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) making out in his living room. Katie had just accepted his marriage proposal and they were kissing passionately. Bill was happy that she had changed her mind about marrying him. Katie told him that she had a confession to make.

She said that she was not sure if she could trust Bill and so she had come up with a plan to test his loyalty, per She Knows Soaps. Katie told him how she had convinced Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to come onto him. Bill told her that he understood her actions because he knows that he betrayed her in the past. The couple could not wait to tell Will (Finnegan George) the news that they would be a family again.

At the Logan estate, Hope (Annika Noelle) joined Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) in the living room. They filled her in on Katie’s plan as they waited anxiously for news. Shauna arrived and told them that Bill passed the test. The only problem was how he would take the news that Katie had set him up. Later, Brooke received a text message from Katie. She told her sister that Bill had understood and that they would be a family again.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe arrives to the Forrester home and is taken aback to learn that Shauna and Flo have moved in with the Forresters. pic.twitter.com/Us1ZVjVIGE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 17, 2019

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) stopped by Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house. She couldn’t believe that Flo (Katrina Bowden) had agreed to move into the house. She said that Flo was acting recklessly. If Flo let something slip they could all go to prison. Zoe felt that she should be keeping her distance from the Forresters and Logans, yet Flo was closer to them than ever before.

Flo shared that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) had moved out of the beach house. She figured that she and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) would be spending more time together. Zoe questioned whether Flo would be able to keep a secret about his niece from him. Zoe blasted Flo and screamed that there will be trouble if anybody finds out about Hope’s baby. She said that everyone felt sorry for Hope but she could never know about Beth.

Hope, who had just arrived at the Forrester mansion, was standing at the door. She heard her daughter’s name and asked, “What about Beth?” When Flo and Zoe could not answer her, she yelled and told them to tell her about Beth. Hope was clearly upset while the other two women looked at her in shock.

