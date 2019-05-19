Izabel Goulart Dons A Revealing Black Dress And Goes Commando To Attend Cannes 2019 Chopard Party

Brazilian bombshell Izabel Goulart was recently spotted at the Cannes Film Festival, and as she headed out to attend the Chopard party, she left everyone’s jaws dropped by donning an extremely revealing outfit.

As seen in her latest Instagram post, the gorgeous black dress featured a split skirt to expose her entire thigh and pert derriere. The model took the risk of going totally knickerless which sent temperatures immediately soaring.

However, in order to avoid flashing more than intended, she held the fabric in one place with the help of her hand. The bodice of her dress featured a cut-out that ran all the way from her shoulder to her midriff and allowed the model to expose her bare chest as well as her taut stomach. And that’s not all, but as Izabel struck side poses, she also provided a generous glimpse of her sideboob to titillate everyone.

As for her beauty looks, she opted for a vibrant, smokey-eye makeup by using bold blue metallic eyeshadow and opted for a slick of pink lipstick to keep it glamorous and sexy. Moreover, Izabel wore her lush brunette tresses down in romantic, soft curls, while she accessorized with sparkling earrings and a matching bracelet. Finally, the model finished her look with a pair of black strappy stilettos that elongated her long, sexy legs.

The 34-year-old model posted three pictures from the event where she could be seen striking different poses to provide a view of her dress to her fans from every angle.

As of this writing, the pics racked up more than 200,000 likes and 1,400 comments combined. Per usual, fans and followers wrote several complimentary remarks on the picture to praise the model’s choice of outfit as well as her enviable figure. Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Izabel’s body is simply perfect, and she is absolutely gorgeous, while another one said that she is the most beautiful woman on Earth.

Another fan – who seems to be quite obsessed with Izabel — said that he has been following her for a long time and opined that the current picture is definitely one of the best. Other fans expressed their admiration for Izabel by using explicit words and phrases, while still others posted countless hearts and kiss emojis on the pic to convey their feelings for the model.

