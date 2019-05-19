‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lucas Will Discover Some Truths About Wiley This Week

Lucas will soon have his world crashing down around him.

It looks like Michael may be getting his son back very soon on ABC’s General Hospital. There have been plenty of rumors swirling the past few weeks that the truth about the baby switch will be exposed at the Nurses Ball. Now it does appear that the spoilers for this upcoming week hint that Lucas may just discover what Brad did all those months ago, or at least figure out a secret that will lead him one step closer to the full truth.

Soap Central has plenty of spoilers that involve Lucas for the week of May 20. The General Hospital Nurses Ball is underway, but the real drama has yet to be shown. There isn’t any confirmation that Lucas or Brad are at the Nurses Ball this year. So, the action may happen elsewhere. There seems to be something up as someone will likely be in trouble. Spoilers tease that both Jason and Chase will be getting a call for help this week. Could baby Wiley be in trouble?

While there is no mention of the little boy in the spoilers, Bobbie will be showing up to help in some sort of situation. It could be for either Carly or Lucas. Carly has already gone through a baby crisis, so it stands to reason that it will be Lucas who needs help.

While the truth that baby Wiley is Michael’s son may not be exposed just yet, it sounds like Lucas will be putting the pieces together as to who Wiley’s birth mother is. The General Hospital spoilers indicate that Willow will somehow become involved. Something will have her bothered enough to get her temper flared. She has had a previous encounter with Brad and Lucas over Brad’s involvement with Dawn of Day. Lucas was confused as to why she was so freaked out. If she focuses once again on the baby, Lucas will for sure realize who she really is.

Caught between Willow and Michael, Brad's Wiley secret is becoming harder for him to ignore. A tense, new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! @parryshen #GH55 pic.twitter.com/aLFgbrmyrc — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 13, 2019

Loading...

Brad will once again go to Julian for help. His world is crashing around him. It was only a matter of time and he may bring Julian down with him. There is an interesting tidbit coming from the current print issue of Soap Opera Digest. The spoiler says that Jason is invested in protecting baby Wiley. Why would Jason feel the need to protect him?

You can be sure that Jason would protect Michael’s baby at all costs, but it’s likely that only the truth about Willow being Wiley’s birth mother is exposed right now. However, Jason would also protect this baby if he finds out that Shiloh is Wiley’s father. He would do anything to protect anyone from getting into Shiloh’s fold.

The truth about the baby switch, and the involved parties including Brad, Nelle, Willow, Shiloh, Julian, and Michael, will blow up big time. It won’t be long before Michael is reunited with Jonah, causing heartbreak for Willow and Lucas. Keep watching General Hospital to see how it all plays out.