Jordyn Woods Flaunts Curves In Revealing White Dress As She Starts Decorating New House

She was forced to leave her best friend’s guest house not too long ago, but it looks like Jordyn Woods may finally be landing on her feet.

The model, who had to pack her stuff and move out of Kylie Jenner’s house when it emerged that she had kissed Khloe Kardashian’s baby father at a house party, got herself a beautiful new house in the Californian hills, and she is already showing it off on social media. On Saturday, Jordyn took to Instagram to share a picture of herself sitting on a massive couch in her new home, which according to her caption, was the first piece of furniture to arrive.

She added, “designing homes is such a task but I’m having the best time doing it,” and asked her nearly 10 million followers if they had any house hacks or recommendations now that she is in the middle of slowly putting together her place. In the new snapshot, the 21-year-old is seen rocking a skimpy white robe with a plunging neckline that reveals her ample cleavage, as she sits on her new sofa.

She also showed off her long toned pins, and completed the look with matching white sneakers. Jordyn brought her hands to her newly-cut brunette locks and gave the camera an intense gaze, while also offering a little sneak peek into her new crib. The room in question featured high ceilings and wooden wall details, as well as several ample windows that lead to a balcony, offering an exciting view of the surrounding hills.

Loading...

Jordyn’s mother also posted snap of her daughter’s new balcony view on her Instagram stories, along with a few fire emojis. This is Jordyn’s first time living on her own, as she was forced to pack her bags and leave her pal Kylie’s guest house back in February, where she had been living for a while, after the cheating scandal involving her and Tristan Thompson emerged. As reported by The Metro, she had to move back to her mother’s house after that, where she has been staying up until now.

“It’s been a difficult time and she’s broken up about it. She’s heading home to be with her mom,” a source said at the time.

“Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister. They were inseparable, and always together. Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around,” they added.