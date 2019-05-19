Watch SD Eibar Vs. FC Barcelona Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Final Day Match Live Online

La Liga's 2018-2019 champions FC Barcelona look to keep up their momentum on the final day of the season when they face SD Eibar, a week before the Copa del Rey Final.

The 2018-2019 La Liga season wraps up on Sunday, with champions FC Barcelona looking to build on the momentum of a five-match league winning streak, per Soccerway, with one final victory before they head into the Copa del Rey Final six days later in search of a second straight domestic double. In fact, Barcelona have captured both the league and Cup trophies in three of the last four seasons, and will be heavily favored to do it again when they face Valencia on Saturday. But first they must take care of securing one final La Liga win when they travel to Basque Country to take on the league’s 12th-place team, SD Eibar, in a match that will live stream from Ipurua Futbol Zelaia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the SD Eibar vs. FC Barcelona Sunday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, May 19, at the 7,000-seat Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 3:25 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 7:15 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 9:15 p.m. Western Indonesian Time, 11:15 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

Eibar, who have taken just 11 points from their last 10 La Liga matches, have little at stake — though a victory would bump them up a notch to an 11th place if Real Betis lose their match against Real Madrid earlier in the day, per Sky Sports. Actually, even a draw with Barcelona would give the Basque side 11th place in the event of a Betis defeat, thanks to a superior goal difference.

For Barcelona, five-time Ballon D’or winner Lionel Messi will get one more chance to improve on his total of 34 goals — which leads La Liga even though Messi has missed three matches due to injury, per the BBC. Messi’s strike partner in Barcelona, Luis Suarez, ranks second, but with 13 fewer goals than Messi. Suarez is expected to be left out for Sunday’s match against Eibar.

Lionel Messi looks to cap off another historic season in which he has so far scored 34 league goals in 33 games. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the SD Eibar vs. FC Barcelona Round 38 La Liga showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to the BeIn network, there is a way to watch the Eibar-Barcelona match stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Azulgranas vs. Blaugrana match live stream for free.

Loading...

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. Another way to stream the Sunday match in countries around the world is Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Basque vs. Catalan match. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the La Liga showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the final day La Liga match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.