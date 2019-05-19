DJ Khaled Joins Forces With John Legend, Meek Mill, And More For Emotional Nipsey Hussle Tribute On ‘SNL’

Everyone knows that DJ Khaled only does things in major proportions, and he sure delivered on that premise during his first appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Bringing with him an array of iconic artists for the May 18 show, which was also SNL‘s season finale, Khaled managed to surprise the crowd with A-lister after A-lister. The producer, who dropped his new album, Father of Asahd, on Friday, first began by introducing Lil Wayne and Big Sean as they performed their new collaborative tune, “Jealous.” But, as reported by Hollywood Life, the show was just starting by then.

He proceeded to bring out more celebrities, including Meek Mill, Jeremih, Lil Baby, and J. Balvin for their hit single, “You Stay.” After that, he rolled down the carpet for Top Dawg Entertainment’s star singer SZA, who performed a powerful rendition of their song, “Just Us.”

However, the most emotional moment of the night was undoubtedly when John Legend popped out of the shadows playing his new DJ Khaled collaboration, “Higher.” The song also features late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot earlier this year in Los Angeles, California.

“Long live Nipsey Hussle. The marathon continues,” Khaled said, in reference to the hip hop artist’s clothing store, The Marathon, which is where he was when an armed man approached him and shot him several times.

As reported by CNN, Khaled also donned a Nipsey shirt in tribute to his late friend. Earlier this month, the celebrity producer announced that the proceeds from the track will go to Nipsey’s two children in an Instagram post that read, “It is in this spirit, of moving forward, or preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from ‘Higher’ to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.”

Khaled had been hyping his SNL appearance for a while now, comparing it to “an award show” that featured “all your favorite artists.” Without mentioning who would be joining him on stage, he told Hot 97’s Megan Ryte that appearing on the late night show as a musical guest was a “dream come true” for him.

“I was gonna get it one day because I’ve been trying to get it for a long time I’m going to make sure we make it the most legendary Saturday Night Live,” the 43-year-old said.

Such a dope moment snl had here. Rip Nipsey pic.twitter.com/4xw8tKheFE — Andrew Prep (@Andrewprep) May 19, 2019

The much anticipated album finally dropped, and it features major names such as Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Post Malone, Just Bieber, and Travis Scott.