‘SNL’s Leslie Jones Slams The 25 Male Senators Behind Alabama’s Anti-Abortion Bill In Latest Episode

It was the last episode of Saturday Night Live‘s 2018-19 season, and they made sure to go out with a bang.

With the announcement of the new anti-abortion bill in Alabama, the writers and cast of the late night show addressed the controversial bill that sparked outrage both across the United States and around the globe. Leslie Jones was given the task to add a funny twist to the otherwise quite shocking news for women not only in Alabama but throughout the entire country, and she definitely delivered.

As reported by Hollywood Life, the SNL star joined “Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che appropriately dressed in a Handmaid’s Tale costume, including the red cape and white hat women wear in the popular dystopian show. For those who need context, The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story of the last fertile women in the United States who are kidnapped and forced to carry the children of wealthy men whose wives are unable to, hence living in an extremely patriarchal society where they have no say, especially over their bodies.

Leslie first joked that she is now known as “OfJost,” while pointing to her fellow cast member, before removing the costume to showcase a t-shirt that featured an arrow pointing at her reproductive areas alongside the word “Mine.” She also slammed the 25 white male Alabama senators who signed the controversial bill by showing a viral picture of all of them, claiming it looked “like a casting call for a lipitor commercial.”

“You can’t tell me what to do with my body.” – @Lesdoggg #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/0g1tviKPxp — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 19, 2019

“These look like the mugshots of everyone arrested at a massage parlor and if any of them had lips I would tell them to kiss my entire a**. Why do all of these weird a** men care about what women choose to do with their bodies anyway? I don’t care what you do with your 65-year-old droopy a** b**ls!” she added, sparing no criticism when it came to the Alabama senators.

LESLIE talking about the recent abortion ban law in Alabama while wearing "MINE" with arrow pointing down to her privates is a MOOD!!!!!#SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/A9WGpvIOf6 — trophy husband (@SohailBuddy) May 19, 2019

The southern state made headlines last week when it decided to pass a super strict anti-abortion law that, if it goes into effect, will see women charged for terminating their pregnancy in almost all cases, including in the event of rape or incest. Women who decide to get an abortion may face life in prison, and doctors who help perform the surgery can face sentences that are almost equally harsh.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the ban’s ultimate goal is to be legally challenged all the way to the Supreme Court, where a Republican majority means Roe v. Wade is at risk of being overturned, making abortion illegal all across the country.