Watch England Vs. Pakistan Cricket 5th ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Pakistan Look To Avoid Whitewash

With the Cricket World Cup opening in 11 days, Pakistan and England finish off an ODI series with the hosts looking to claim a clean sweep.

The Cricket World Cup opens in just 11 days, but England and Pakistan still have one last competitive match to play, and it will be one in which Pakistan will look for some kind of morale boost heading into the Cup competition after losing the first three one-day international matches in which there was a result, with one rainout. Pakistan have largely struggled since their last moment of glory in England, when they defeated arch-rivals India in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, as Inquisitr reported at the time. In fact, they risk heading into the World Cup on an 11-game losing streak in 50-overs matches, if they cannot pull out a win in the fifth ODI which will live stream from Leeds.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the fifth and final England vs. Pakistan ODI match before the Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 11 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, May 19, at the 18,300-capacity Headingley Cricket Ground, in Headingley, Leeds, England. In Pakistan, the game starts at 3 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans will definitely need to set their alarm clocks to catch the fifth ODI match of the series between England and Pakistan, with a start time of 6 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 3 a.m. Pacific. In India, the start time will be 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time.

Pakistan have not won an ODI match since January 27 when they defeated South Africa in the fourth match of an away series, despite losing that series 3-2, according to the BBC.

England, on the other hand, have won 10 of their last 13 ODI games, going back to October of last year, per BBC data, and in the fourth ODI against Pakistan, they chased down 340 with three balls remaining behind an opening stand of 114 off 89 deliveries by Jason Roy.

Here are the expected teams for the fifth and final England vs. Pakistan ODI match.

England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 James Vince, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (captain), 5 Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper) 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Tom Curran/Chris Woakes, 9 Adil Rashid, 11 Jofra Archer, 11 Mark Wood.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq/Abid Ali, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Shoaib Malik, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), 6 Mohammad Hafeez, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Mohammad Hasnain, 11 Junaid Khan.

Tom Curran led England with four wickets in the fourth ODI against Pakistan. Nathan Stirk / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will broadcast the England vs. Pakistan fifth ODI match live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available via a PTV Sports live stream, viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

Cricket fans in India who want to live stream the final match of the ODI series should visit Sony Six.

For fans in the United States, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the last England vs. Pakistan meeting of the five-game series, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Sunday ODI match.