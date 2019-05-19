‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Lauren Gets Romance

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for the week of May 20 through 24 brings a week filled with the drama of Adam’s brush with death again. Plus, romance for Lauren.

Adam (Mark Grossman) wanted to leave Genoa City. He fought with Victor (Eric Braeden), and he began packing his bags. However, before Adam had a chance to leave, somebody shot him in the stomach. Things don’t look great for Adam, and he’s only been back in town for a week. Victor demands his son stay alive because he wants to make the most of his second chance with Adam. Because Sharon (Sharon Case) ends up calling for help, he ends up surviving the gunshot wound. Plus, Adam wakes up with his memories, according to The Inquisitr.

It seems that somehow, the wound and subsequent surgery ended up helping cure Adam’s amnesia. That leaves a whole host of issues for the Newman family especially since both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) aren’t happy that their brother came back from the dead for different reasons. Nick is worried about losing Christian while Victoria worries that Adam will usurp her position at the family business after she spent so long clawing her way to the top and convincing Victor that she’s the best woman for the job.

Plus, the show is filled with romance. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) enjoy some time together. Of course, Lauren is also interested in playing matchmaker for Jack (Peter Bergman). While Michael wasn’t enthused about the idea of setting up his wife’s co-worker, they may end up cooking up something interesting for the Jabot CEO. Michael promises Lauren that there is still romance in the world, and they share a close moment.

The video also celebrates Y&R‘s huge Daytime Emmy wins. The show took home eight awards from the ceremony earlier this month including Best Writing Team, Best Directing Team, and Best Drama. Despite a year filled with a mass exodus of fan favorites, plenty of complaints from viewers as well as veteran actors like Eric Braeden, the awards went to the number one rated CBS Daytime drama.

Adam’s return will complicate everything in Genoa City, and now there’s a new crime to solve — who shot Adam Newman? There’s a long list of suspects, and it could take a while for Paul (Doug Davidson) to put all the pieces of this stunning turn of events together.