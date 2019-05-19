Wendy Williams Is Dissolving The Charity Organization She Founded With Kevin Hunter In Wake Of Divorce

The foundation that Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter founded to assist those struggling with substance abuse has been shut down.

A lot has changed in the life of Wendy Williams in the past few months. The outspoken talk show host has been through a challenging time in her life in wake of her stint in a sober house to deal with her struggles with addiction and then her split from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter. There were rumors of infidelity surrounding their marriage for years and everything reached a peak last month when Hunter reportedly welcomed a baby girl with his mistress. The stress of the breakdown of her marriage took a great physical toll on Williams and she turned to substance abuse to cope. After officially splitting with Hunter she took all the necessary steps to cut him out of her life completely, according to The Grio.

One of the ways she did this was by firing him as her manager, a role he has played for years. He is no longer invited on the set of The Wendy Williams Show and his name has been removed from the credits. Now Williams has opted to dissolve a charity that she and Hunter once founded together to assist those battling substance abuse. The organization, entitled The Hunter Foundation, was launched by the former couple in 2014.

The purpose of the non-profit was described on The Hunter Foundation’s official website as a fund created “to provide grants and in-kind services for youths and families suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse.”

Wendy Williams is wasting no time cutting ties with her husband Kevin Hunter. The Hunter Foundation, the organization the former couple started to help those suffering from substance abuse, is next on the chopping block.https://t.co/94wYBibqoP — theGrio.com (@theGrio) May 16, 2019

On Wednesday’s taping of The Wendy Williams Show, the television host personally read an official statement describing her intention to bring the foundation to the end.

“Wendy Williams has been, and remains, committed to helping others in the struggles of life. While accepting her new reality, many things in her life have changed including the dissolution of The Hunter Foundation. Wendy’s giving spirit will continue through her work with other foundations. Thank you.”

While it certainly makes sense that Williams would want to snip ties with her unfaithful ex, some fans found it surprising that she would dissolve this particular foundation given what she herself has been going through lately. The host knows firsthand just how easily addiction can destroy someone’s life.

Nevertheless, she seems to be doing better these days as she has moved out of the sober house she was previously living in and into a bachelor pad, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet. She’s also begun dating again saying, “the parade of men will continue.”