James Charles Fires Back At Tati Westbrook, Says That He Does Not Sexually Manipulate Straight Men

James Charles, a famous YouTube beauty guru, has fired back at fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook after she went viral for exposing alleged private details about his personality and behavior in a video entitled “Bye Sister.” In it, she claims that James, who is openly gay, uses his fame and money to manipulate straight men into questioning their sexuality.

Tati alleges that James had told her that he tried to “to trick a straight man into thinking he’s gay,” by weaponizing his substantial online fanbase to intimidate his romantic target. She claimed to be “disgusted” by his behavior, adding that she did not agree or support Charles in the video.

The response on social media was swift. Tati’s and James’ names trended on social media on the day the video was released. The video also caused James’ subscriber count to plummet. As The Sun reports, he lost 3 million followers as a result of Tati’s video. On the flip side, her subscriber number has skyrocketed. She had about 5.9 million followers before the video was posted, and now she has 10 million. According to The Sun, the controversial video appears to have also prompted celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande to unfollow James on social media.

But in a new video on his channel called “No More Lies,” James vehemently denied the accusations that Tati made in her video.

“All these things are just so false and so fake and it’s truly disgusting,” he says. “I’ve dealt with so many fake stories in the past… I’m done being the subject of these bandwagon stories for likes.”

With the aid of screenshots of texts between he and Tati, the 19-year-old makeup artist defended his reputation by stating that the interactions with straight men that Tati talked about in her video were consensual. This was confirmed via a video that the heterosexual man in question shared online.

James added that her video helped to bolster certain negative stereotypes about gay men. He claimed that Tati’s video led to the spread of accusations that he had been sexually inappropriate on several other occasions. James insisted that this is untrue.

“I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money or power to manipulate or get any sexual action from a guy. That is disgusting and blows my mind,” he said. “And the fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind because she knows the real story.”

Before James uploaded his side of the story, Tati shared a follow-up video in which she said that she did not expect the reaction to her first one to be so huge. However, she stands by everything she said in “Bye Sister.”