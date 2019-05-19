Alec Baldwin’s Trump And Company Cover Queen In ‘SNL’ Cold Open

The final episode of Saturday Night Live‘s current season began with a cold open that featured Alec Baldwin’s first appearance as Donald Trump in a couple of months.

The sketch, which opened an episode hosted by actor Paul Rudd, began with Baldwin as Trump seating in the Oval Office, and soon segued into a musical number, with Trump and other administration figures singing a parody of the Queen song “Don’t Stop Me Now,” titled “Don’t Stop Him Now.” The sketch was posted to the show’s Twitter account.

The bit also included Cecily Strong as Melania Trump, Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence, Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani, Chris Redd as a MAGA hat-clad Kanye West, and Kenan Thompson as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. McKinnon even busted out a Brian May-style guitar solo. Alex Moffat and Mikey Day also walked into the sketch as Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, singing the theme song to The Muppet Show.

Robert De Niro showed up as Special Counsel Robert Mueller, claiming that he had “something very important to say to the American people, something they need to hear,” at which he was interrupted by Baldwin’s Trump, who re-started the Queen singalong.

Perhaps referring to rumors that he’s looking to give up the Trump gig, Baldwin ended the bit by saying “It’s been fun, I don’t know what’s next for me, but I wouldn’t be Donald Trump if I didn’t say, ‘tune in next season to see who lives and who dies.” The bit ended with the customary “Live From New York it’s Saturday Night.”

Baldwin has been playing Trump since the fall of 2016, having taken the role under the impression that Trump would lose and he would only be doing the part for a few weeks. But the rest was history, and Baldwin has remained the show’s president for the past two and a half years.

While the impression has drawn mixed reviews from the public, it’s very much upset the president himself. Trump has threatened federal probes of SNL on more than one occasion, most recently last March.

“It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side.’ Like an advertisement without consequences,” the president tweeted.“Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this?” That tweet came in reaction to a rerun of the show.

It does not appear that the Trump Administration has ever launched any such investigation.