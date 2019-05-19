Country Singer Travis Tritt Shares Harrowing Account Of Fatal Crash Involving His Tour Bus

Country singer Travis Tritt was leaving Myrtle Beach in his tour bus when a driver going the wrong way slammed into another car, leaving two people dead.

Now, Tritt is speaking out about the crash, giving a harrowing account and a warning about the dangers of driving while impaired.

As the New York Post’s Page Six reported, the 56-year-old singer and other members of his tour were leaving the South Carolina city after a concert when the crash took place. Tritt’s tour bus was sideswiped by the driving going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway, which then crashed head-on into a pickup truck.

Tritt shared a photo of the wreck’s aftermath on Instagram along with his account of the fatal crash. He also shared that the 56 people who were on the tour bus were unhurt.

“Thank God we are all okay,” he said. “I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m literally shaken by what I witnessed.”

The picture showed the two crumpled cars pressed against the guardrail of the highway as firefighters and other first responders tended to the scene.

Officials later confirmed that two people were killed in the crash — 61-year-old Tonda Cross from Ellettsville, Indiana, and 25-year-old Charles “Cody” Wade, III of Myrtle Beach. Another unnamed person was reportedly injured in the crash, which took place at close to 3:30 a.m. Authorities said the injuries were considered minor.

It was not immediately clear from the reports which cars the deceased were in at the time, or which driver may have been the one going the wrong way. Officials in Myrtle Beach said that the crash remains under investigation. There was no indication that Tritt’s tour bus had any responsibility in the crash, and the reports did not say if anyone might be facing charges in relation to the wreck.

Police had not yet shared the full details about the cause of the crash, but Tritt said on Twitter that alcohol was involved.

We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach. Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died. pic.twitter.com/zcfRK7XxFc — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019

“I beg everyone to please, please, please drive sober,” he tweeted. “Know when to admit that you are too impaired to drive.”

Tritt said that anyone who is not in shape to drive should call a cab or have someone else drive rather than trying to drive drunk.

Travis Tritt was scheduled to perform in Hiawassee, Georgia, on Saturday at Georgia Mountain Fair Inc. It did not appear that the crash affected the concert.