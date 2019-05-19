Arianny Celeste Flaunts Cleavage In Sports Bra On Instagram

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a selfie with her fans today from Blue Cross Arena. She was spotted in a low cut sports bra, which she wore underneath a black jacket. Her hair was down in loose waves, as she wore light makeup, including glossy pink lipstick. She also wore light pink eyeshadow, along with mascara. Arianny pouted slightly for the cameras, and also sported a couple of necklaces. The photo has been liked over 21,000 times in the past three hours.

Prior to that, Celeste has been sharing a mix of bikini and lingerie photos, along with personal photos of herself and friends. Notably, four days ago, Arianny shared a photo of her daily outfit. It was geotagged at the OMNIA Los Cabos in Mexico. She wore a periwinkle one piece swimsuit, which had a large cutout in the front. The ring girl also accessorized with a straw hat, while covering up somewhat in a super short denim skirt.

Arianny also sported flip flops, and carried a large blue bag in her left hand. A second photo from the series showed Arianny without the hat, as she posed against a taco truck. In the second photo, she wore mirrored aviator sunglasses.

Another photo that was very popular was a bikini pic that she posted three days ago. The Instagram post received over 49,000 likes. In the photo, Arianny posed in front of a classic cream yellow car. She wore an orange bikini with a pair of thong bottoms, which meant she left her derrière exposed.

Previously, Celeste spoke with Maxim about her personal life and career with the UFC. She answered that the Octagon Girls don’t get into cat fights, to which the interviewer said that “a lot of guys may be disappointed to hear that.”

“Well, in the dressing room we do walk around in our thongs and look each other over to make sure we’re all bronzed up and looking perfect for TV.”

Of course, Arianny looks fabulous every time she’s on TV, so it’s likely she knows some good tricks to looking great. In addition, she talked about her favorite fighters.

“I love Anderson Silva. He lives up to his nickname, the Spider, because he waits for the perfect moment to strike, and then he’s just incredible.”

She was then asked about what she would be like in the ring.

“I’m too girly to get into the ring, but in normal life it would be the Silent Killer, because when I get mad you never know when I’m going to pounce!” noted Arianny.