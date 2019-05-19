‘Bachelor’ Star Caelynn Miller-Keyes Flaunts Toned Bod On Instagram

Caelynn Miller-Keyes shared a new photo with her Instagram fans today, and she looked as chic as ever in an all-white ensemble. In the photo, the TV star wore a white bralette with very thin straps. It had buttons down the front center, and she paired it with a pair of baggy white pants. This meant that her midriff was left exposed, as she showed off her toned bod. Behind her were large, green plants, and she accessorized simply with hoop earrings. She did have a small purse, which she carried over her right shoulder.

Caelynn’s been sharing photos from her time at an Elizabeth Arden event called “white tea.” In one of the Instagram shots, Miller-Keyes was spotted in a white jumpsuit with shorts. She posed outside, smiling widely, as the pool and the wall of shrubbery were visible in the backdrop. There were two photos that looked very similar, with Caelynn posing two different ways to commemorate the day.

Later on, Caelynn shared that she met Reese Witherspoon at the event. She did so with a cute GIF, as fans raved that they too were fans of Witherspoon. It certainly looked as though the women had a fun time posing for the photos, as Caelynn also blew a kiss at the camera.

And while things may look great, Caelynn previously opened up to E! News about some of the online bullying that she’d been dealing with.

“I have pretty thick skin and I don’t let things get to me but when you’re having people tell you to ‘go kill yourself’ and you’re having people think that they know you, but they’re only really getting to see one layer and one side of you, that has been the most difficult thing in this whole process.”

“We’re signing up to be on TV and we knew that there would be trolls, but I think just the way that the trolls have been this year — it’s just been absolutely insane,” she noted.

Unfortunately, when it comes to reality TV, especially shows like The Bachelor, there can be tons of love from Bachelor Nation along with snarky comments from trolls. Hopefully the trolls have backed off Caelynn, who also notably shared very personal details with Colton Underwood during the season. And for now, fans can hope to see the star during this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise.