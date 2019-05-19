Joan Smalls Rocks A Red Bikini On Instagram

Joan Smalls was spotted in the Instagram feed for Tropic of C. The brand is owned by none other than Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel. In the photo, Smalls rocked Tropic of C swimwear. It was a simple two piece bikini, the top which had a delicate cut and a pair of bottoms with a high cut. Joan sported a white baseball cap, and sat on her knees at the beach. The model was spotted playing with her hair with her left hand, while looking down at her right.

But that’s hardly all, as Joan has been on a selfie roll lately on her personal Instagram page. She’s been sharing some amazing photos, including one from May 10 where she posed in a neon mesh tank top. The photo garnered over 24,000 likes, with her showing off her abstract nails while placing her thumb on her lips. She wore pink lipstick, a heavy cat eye, and mascara. She also sported gold hoop earrings.

And that’s not to mention her other selfie from five days ago, which has been liked by over 14,000 Instagram fans. Smalls pouted slightly for the camera in a black tank top with a colorful graphic. She also wore multiple necklaces, one which featured the cross multiple times.

Her newest photo was taken from inside a car, as a dog sat happily behind her. Even though the vibe was casual, Joan still looked as chic as ever. She wore the same outfit as the other selfie, except this time, she wore a pair of sunglasses that she pushed down the bridge of her nose.

Smalls previously opened up to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and gave fans an even closer look at her personal life.

“I feel like you shouldn’t put a cap to your ceiling, because once you do, you feel like you’ve achieved it all. It’s about growing and continuing to dream. And once you accomplish that goal you should aim for something else.”

“I guess I made my career happen by being determined, and just seeing your outcome, regardless of the journey it takes,” noted Joan, as she gave advice alongside describing her life experiences.

“Always surround yourself with people that believe in you like you believe in yourself, and who are creative and who inspire you. That’s the main recipe for success.”

Clearly, whatever Joan did worked very well for her. She’s now a well-known model, and boasts over 3 million Instagram followers.