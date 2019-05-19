Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says The GOP Wants America To Become ‘Far-Right Christian Theocracy’ With ‘Mad King’

Ocasio-Cortez's tweets were partially a response to the restrictive anti-abortion bills being passed in conservative states.

New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came down heavily on attempts by Republican lawmakers to pass highly restrictive anti-abortion bills, saying that the GOP is intent on turning America into a “far-right Christian theocracy,” according to Slate.

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets were partially a response to the slew of anti-abortion bills that have passed in states such as Alabama and Georgia over the last few weeks, which have made it illegal for women to have abortions. Pro-life activists see the current crisis as an opportune moment to reignite the abortion debate across the country, finally culminating in a reversal of the Roe vs. Wade ruling, especially as Trump has appointed conservative judges to the Supreme Court.

The New York congresswoman, known for her direct take-downs of GOP policy and actions, questioned the hypocrisy of Republican lawmakers in a series of angry tweets she fired on Twitter.

“To the GOP extremists trying to invoke ‘the unborn’ to jail people for abortion,” she wrote.

“Where are you on climate change? OH right, you want to burn fossil fuels til there’s hell on Earth. If they were truthful about their motives, they’d be consistent in their principles. They’re not.”

Ocasio-Cortez tore down the Republican argument which claims that the anti-abortion bills are an effort to protect the lives of unborn children, who, they argue, have as much of a right to live as the women giving birth to them. The New York congresswoman said that the GOP’s argument is flimsy as it has never cared for babies.

“The GOP doesn’t care about babies at all—especially brown, black, or poor ones,” she wrote, before pointing out that Republicans in the Congress would support her Green New Deal if they cared about the actual futures of children. Ocasio-Cortez said that if Republicans cared for the babies, they’d at least have a concrete action plan on climate change. The New York congresswoman also said that the GOP must guarantee that all mothers receive prenatal care. Finally, citing the fact of babies having been separated from their parents at the southern border under Trump’s immigration policy, the Democrat questioned the willingness of GOP leaders to help children.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Republicans for Trying to Turn American Into a “Far-right Christian Theocracy” https://t.co/nXXZIQa9R8 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) May 18, 2019

But perhaps the most striking indictment came in Ocasio-Cortez’s last tweet which blamed the GOP for trying to turn America into a “far-right Christian theocracy” being run by “mad king” Donald Trump. She wrote that not only were the GOP lawmakers attempting to blur the lines between state and religion, but they were also being completely dishonest about their efforts.

“What angers me about the GOP’s attempts to turn the United States into a far-right Christian theocracy is how dishonest they are about it,” she tweeted, adding, “At least be forthright about your desire to subvert and dismantle our democracy into a creepy theological order led by a mad king.”