Kelsey Merritt Flaunts Cleavage In New Instagram Post

Kelsey Merritt shared a new photo with her Instagram fans. And while her recent posts have mostly centered around her Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition photos, this time, it was all about Victoria’s Secret. After all, Merritt was the first woman from the Philippines to take part in the brand’s annual fashion show. So it’s not surprising to see her repping the brand, this time in a lavender sports bra.

She posed against a white backdrop, and placed her right hand behind her head. The photo was certainly less risque than her Sports Illustrated shot, but she represents the brands well.

That’s not to mention that the model shared a photo of her outfit yesterday, which was liked by over 99,000 fans. The image showed Kelsey posing outside on a small metal patio in a city. She crossed her legs while wearing a white miniskirt with blue and pink accents. She held an oversized bag in her left hand, and accessorized with cat eye sunglasses.

And prior to that, Merritt was busy sharing photos of herself posing seductively in a white string bikini. In one Instagram update, where she posed on the ground, the model received over 90,000 likes. The photo was taken in a very picturesque beach spot, with the ocean visible in the backdrop.

But with all that being said, it’s not all about Kelsey either. She shared a “happy couple” picture with her Olympian swimmer boyfriend four days ago. That received tons of love from her fans, as the photograph was liked over 102,000 times.

The model previously opened up to GMA News Online about her past and the way she was treated growing up.

“I was insecure because [my classmates] were so posh. I was never comfortable. Whenever I spoke Filipino, they’d talk back to me in English… I was a little embarrassed about my English because of my accent, but [now I know] there’s nothing to be embarrassed about.”

“That girl used to ride the bus by herself. She would commute from Pampanga to here in Manila for school. Her English was even a bit broken sometimes,” noted Miss World Katarina Rodriguez, who remembered her.

Kelsey has also spoken out about how she felt discriminated against in the past due to her skin tone. For now, fans can probably expect to hear of more great things from her. Fans will have to see who wins Sports Illustrated’s “Rookie of the Year” award, but perhaps it’ll be Merritt. She has some stiff competition, however, including cover girl Camille Kostek and popular model Jasmine Sanders, among others.