‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Trailer Teases Three-Part Special, Shows Jenelle Evans Storming Off Stage

Although Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is over, fans still have the three-part reunion special to look forward to. On Saturday night, the official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account posted an all-new trailer giving fans a peek at the upcoming reunion special that will begin airing Monday night on MTV.

While the trailer doesn’t give a whole lot away, it does show that the entire cast, including now fired Jenelle Evans, was there, although the segments were filmed a bit differently in the past. Rather than bringing out the entire cast on stage, not everyone filmed on the same day.

In the trailer, Chelsea Houska is first shown on stage saying, “I was so stressed to even come,” before cutting to the next scene showing Briana DeJesus followed by Leah Messer sitting on the couch with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. Kailyn Lowry is then shown talking. Perhaps the most dramatic scene in the trailer shows Jenelle Evans upset and storming off stage.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 was full of drama for the entire cast. Chelsea Houska gave birth to her daughter and dealt with her home being burglarized. The mom of three was also open with her anxiety.

Leah Messer introduced fans to her boyfriend Jason Jordan. Fans were shocked to learn that Jason was much older than Leah, but things seemed to be going well for the couple until Leah revealed that they split. After the split, Leah and Jeremy started spending more time together to co-parent better for their daughter. However, fans are hoping to see them reconcile and, in the preview, host Nessa asks the audience if they want to see Leah and Jeremy back together as the former couple is shown laughing on the couch.

Jenelle Evans has been let go from the show and will not be filmed for Season 9B. In the trailer, Jenelle is shown storming off stage, something that Radar Online reported happened shortly after the Teen Mom 2 reunion filmed. After reports that Jenelle stormed off stage started to circulate, Jenelle herself spoke out about reports suggesting her mom had to finish filming for her. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke to Hollywood Life and explained her side of the story.

“This isn’t true at all. I did get upset during my segment and it wasn’t because of David at all… it was because of the host Nessa that got me upset. I filmed WITH my mom to finish my segment. David had nothing to do with it.”

The Teen Mom 2 reunion special will begin airing Monday night on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with the cast.