Yazmin Oukhellou Flaunts Major Cleavage In Colorful Two-Piece

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou recently took to her Instagram account to share a snapshot of herself flaunting her incredible curves, toned tummy, and a generous amount of cleavage in a stunning two-piece from Elle Belle Attire boutique.

The British reality star was featured strolling through a serene outdoor walkway while wearing a fun and flirty two-piece pastel colored rainbow print ensemble.

The eye-catching multi-hued outfit featured a flattering high-waist knee length wrap skirt with a side tie. The skirt was paired with a matching barely-there halter-style crop top with a plunging neckline that was made of the same pastel rainbow patterned knit fabric. The top was adorned with a lovely blue-green scalloped ruffle just under the chest and had a dainty tie closure in the front which drew plenty of attention upwards towards her busty bosom.

Oukhellou wore her flawless brown tresses down in waves around her shoulders and opted for a light and dewy style makeup. She paired the outfit with large hoop earrings, tan ankle strap heels, and a peach-colored manicure that complimented both the outfit and her skin tone.

Her 488,000 followers wasted no time showering the sizzling snapshot with over 14,000 likes and 55 comments.

“Delicious,” “beautiful,” and “yummy” were some of the single-word compliments the starstruck fans gushed in the comments.

According to an exclusive with The Daily Mail earlier this month, the brunette bombshell revealed that she was ready to settle down and get married to her boyfriend, James Lock.

“I just hope he puts a ring on my finger. I’m hinting every day,” she said to The Daily Mail.

The duo has been taking some time away from their commitments to the British reality TV show to focus on their mental health and their relationship.

It was a little over a week ago that Yazmin took to Instagram to confirm the first wellness retreat she had been working so hard on with James was coming to a successful end. While she was sad it was concluding, she was happy with the results and could not wait to return for the next retreat.

Unfortunately, it remains up in the air regarding whether Yazmin and James will return for a new season of TOWIE as rumors have swirled saying that they would return and that they wouldn’t. When asked, the TV personality declined The Daily Mail‘s request for a comment on a new season of the reality show.